Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has told the press that Lamine Yamal has no price tag, and will not be leaving the club. The 17-year-old superstar is one of several major contract decisions that the Blaugrana must take in the coming months.

Previously Paris Saint-Germain reportedly tried to buy him last year, and were willing to spend €200m on the teenager. On the other hand, in the summer, it was reported that he had agreed an extension until 2031, which will be signed when he turns 18. Now with his incredible growth, that deal is set to be reworked, although Lamine Yamal assured he intends to get the deal done before long.

“There are key players, and he is one. There is no discussion, there is no price. There have been no offers because we didn’t even want to talk about it,” Deco told TV3.

“He will no doubt be at Barca for many years, like Pedri and Gavi. However little things go well, they will end up here. Lamine Yamal is one of the special ones. Not only does he have talent. He also has a different mental capacity. The club must do its homework and he will be here for many years.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday reports broke that Barcelona had agreed to a contract extension with Robert Lewandowski.

“He’s so important to us, he can only be here if he’s happy. Maybe he’ll be crazy tomorrow and change his mind. You’d have to ask him that. He’s comfortable, and the family, and he’s got plans here. He’s one of the best professionals I’ve seen and the best strikers.”

If Barcelona are capable of pulling off a big signing in the summer, Alexander Isak is their top choice. Luis Díaz is also on the list. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/9TPqT9TUg6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 12, 2025

Already there is talk of a new deal for manager Hansi Flick too, who signed a two-year deal when he arrived last summer.

“I understand that there is euphoria with the results. But we have to try to be more reasonable. If everything continues the same, and we are happy with him and he is at ease, he will advance to continue for many years.”