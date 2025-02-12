Barcelona confident of returning to Spotify Camp Nou on schedule

One of the big talking points of the last few months in regards to Barcelona has been the ongoing construction of the new Spotify Camp Nou. The club had hoped to be back at their home stadium by now, but because of numerous delays, they are still playing their matches at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

Initially, Barcelona had planned to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou for the final few matches of 2024, but that was deemed impossible. The return date was then pushed back to February, but again, the first team will not be able to be back at this time either.

While this has not had much of a sporting effect, being away from the Spotify Camp Nou for longer than expected has meant that Barcelona have lost out of millions of euros in matchday revenue. There is a great desire to at least be back by the end of the season, and as things stand, that should be the case.

As per Relevo, the expectation is that the Barcelona first team will be able to return to the Spotify Camp Nou for the start of May – it comes after Joan Sentelles, who is head of operations of the Espai Barça project, told the media that the project should be fully finished in 2026.

“It is an immense challenge to build this stadium. We are all seeing it. It is a pride to build the best stadium in the world. The initial calendar has not been modified and we will finish the works in June 2026.

“We are working on interior design and various installations of the first and second tiers. The idea is to finish the VIP rings in December of this year with 90% capacity now in both the first and second tiers. In August 2026 we will already have a capacity of 104,600 spectators to start the 2026-2027 season.”

If this timeline does end up coming to fruition, Barcelona’s first match back at the Spotify Camp Nou would be against Real Madrid in the second El Clasico meeting of the season in La Liga, which could be a crucial one for the title race.