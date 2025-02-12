Barcelona will try to strengthen their forward line in the summer, but despite making it back within their salary limit for the first time in three years in January, remain hamstrung by their financial situation. That will likely impact their plans for the summer, with three names underlined on their shortlist.

It appears the Catalan giants are set on making a move of some sort this summer, whether it be a left winger or a centre-forward to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski. As has been reported this week, and now confirmed by Sport, their preferred option is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. They have informally reached out to the Swedish forward, and received a positive response on the prospect of signing him.

That contact took place in December, but there have been no further discussions – the figures involved likely make Isak out of reach for Barcelona. Newcastle will demand in excess of €100m, and unless Barcelona secure a major sale this summer, then they are unlikely to be able to make a move for him.

He is Sporting Director Deco’s preferred option, but another number nine that has advocates in the Catalan club is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian forward has a €65m release clause and significant interest from Arsenal, but if he wants to wear the Blaugrana, then he will likely have to wait another year. Lewandowski will stay at Barcelona next season, and thus they believe it would not make much sense to have two pure nines in the squad. It is noted by the Catalan daily that Sesko’s agents are in Barcelona, but no meeting with the club has been confirmed.

Deco’s other preferred option, and perhaps the most likely, is Luis Diaz. The Liverpool forward has been linked with Barcelona since late last season, and the Colombian is ‘enormously excited’ by the prospect of playing for Barcelona, for both personal and professional reasons. He has a deal until 2027, but if he does not sign a new contract, they may be able to negotiate with Liverpool, although it is noted that sales would need to happen to fund his move too.

The question will be how Diaz fits into Barcelona. Signing Diaz likely means dropping one of Raphinha, arguably their best player this season, or Dani Olmo, their star signing last summer, from the starting line-up. Presumably Diaz would be keen to have guarantees on his role in the side if he were to sign, whereas as a number nine has a fairly clear route to a starting role once Lewandowski departs.