Arsenal vying with Newcastle United to sign highly-rated Spanish teenager

Arsenal have regular looked to the Spanish market over the last few years, and they look set to do so again in 2025 in their search for signings. The likes of Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi are already on their radar, and they have now set their sights on one of the country’s most promising young talents.

Malaga have had a mixed first season back in the second tier of Spanish football, but one of the bright points has been the emergence of Antonio Cordero. The 18-year-old winger has established himself as a regular starter for the Andalusians, and in 24 Segunda appearances, he has amassed four goals and five assists.

Cordero is out of contract at the end of the season, and it is certain that he will not sign a new deal. His situation has alerted numerous clubs, and despite Barcelona and Real Madrid having been on the scene, the latest reports have stated that a move to the Premier League is most likely for the talented teenager.

Newcastle United have emerged as favourites to sign Cordero in the summer, but their pursuit now appears to have been threatened by Arsenal, whom CaughtOffside say are in talks with the youngster’s representatives.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is known for appreciating versatility in his players, and the fact that Cordero can operate on both wings, as well as in attacking midfield, makes him an attractive prospect. It’s also well-known that the North London-based club are in desperate need of forward players for next season, given that they have a distinct lack of depth in these positions.

It will be interesting to see where Cordero ends up by the time next season kicks off. A move to the Premier League would be an exciting one for him, but for now, his full focus is on seeing out the remainder of the current campaign with Malaga.