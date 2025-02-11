WATCH: Real Madrid rue early missed chances as Manchester City strike first blow

Real Madrid have not had a good start to their Champions League play-off round tie against Manchester City, having fallen behind in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a fast start from the defending champions, and they had two big chances to break the deadlock. Kylian Mbappe was denied by Ederson after a wonderful pass from Vinicius Junior, and a few minutes later, Ferland Mendy saw his effort cleared off the line after good work from Rodrygo Goes, who has been linked with Man City in recent weeks.

In the end, Real Madrid have been made to pay as Man City have struck the first blow. Josko Gvardiol chested the ball to Erling Haaland, who volleyed past Thibaut Courtois from close range.

GOL DE HAALAND POR FIN APARECE CONTRA EL MADRID pic.twitter.com/hrxjlgLbRQ — nenn (fan) (@FCB_nenn) February 11, 2025

Erling Haaland gets his first goal against Real Madrid in style 💫 pic.twitter.com/wJWOUouJAz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 11, 2025

Haaland had failed to score in his first four matches against Real Madrid, but he has now broken his duck at the fifth time of asking. It’s a disappointing start from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, although they have lot of time to get back into this one.