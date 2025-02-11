Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe brings Real Madrid back level against Manchester City

Real Madrid did not have a good start to their Champions League play-off round tie against Manchester City, but they are now back on level terms at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a fast start from the defending champions, and they had two big chances to break the deadlock. Kylian Mbappe was denied by Ederson after a wonderful pass from Vinicius Junior, and a few minutes later, Ferland Mendy saw his effort cleared off the line after good work from Rodrygo Goes.

In the end, Real Madrid were made to pay as Man City struck the first blow from Erling Haaland. Now, they have brought the match back to 1-1 in the second half, and it’s Kylian Mbappe that has kept up his impressive recent form.

It’s a wonderful ball from Dani Ceballos, and despite Mbappe not making a clean connection, it does end up in the back of the net, much to the relief of Real Madrid. As things stand, they are now back in control of this tie.

