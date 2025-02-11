WATCH: Erling Haaland restores Manchester City lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid did not have a good start to their Champions League play-off round tie against Manchester City, but having drawn level, they are losing again at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a fast start from the defending champions, and they had two big chances to break the deadlock. Kylian Mbappe was denied by Ederson after a wonderful pass from Vinicius Junior, and a few minutes later, Ferland Mendy saw his effort cleared off the line after good work from Rodrygo Goes.

In the end, Real Madrid were made to pay as Man City struck the first blow from Erling Haaland. However, they did bring the match back to 1-1 in the second half as Kylian Mbappe scored, but now, the hosts have re-taken the lead as Haaland has scored his second of the evening from the penalty spot after Dani Ceballos committed a foul on Phil Foden inside the area.

INEVITABLE! Erling Haaland from the spot to put Man City ahead! 🎯#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/2wZeE8R8RR — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 11, 2025

DOBLETE DE HAALAND CONTRA EL MADRID pic.twitter.com/E6hXHrvd55 — nenn (fan) (@FCB_nenn) February 11, 2025

It’s a very poor challenge from Ceballos, and he can have no complaints. Haaland makes no mistake, and now Real Madrid are facing defeat in the first leg.