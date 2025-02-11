Real Madrid

WATCH: Jude Bellingham strikes late as Real Madrid come from behind against Manchester City

Real Madrid have been behind twice in their Champions League play-off round tie against Manchester City, but they are now leading at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a fast start from the defending champions, and they had two big chances to break the deadlock. Kylian Mbappe was denied by Ederson after a wonderful pass from Vinicius Junior, and a few minutes later, Ferland Mendy saw his effort cleared off the line after good work from Rodrygo Goes.

In the end, Real Madrid were made to pay as Man City struck the first blow from Erling Haaland. However, they did bring the match back to 1-1 in the second half as Kylian Mbappe scored, but now, the hosts have re-taken the lead as Haaland scored his second of the evening from the penalty spot after Dani Ceballos committed a foul on Phil Foden inside the area.

Real Madrid made it 2-2 courtesy of Brahim Diaz in the 85th minute, and in stoppage time, the comeback was complete as Jude Bellingham scored.

It’s a huge goal for Real Madrid, who are now clear favourites to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League.

