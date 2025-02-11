WATCH: Brahim Diaz brings Real Madrid back level again against Manchester City

Real Madrid have been behind twice in their Champions League play-off round tie against Manchester City, but they are back level for the second time at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a fast start from the defending champions, and they had two big chances to break the deadlock. Kylian Mbappe was denied by Ederson after a wonderful pass from Vinicius Junior, and a few minutes later, Ferland Mendy saw his effort cleared off the line after good work from Rodrygo Goes.

In the end, Real Madrid were made to pay as Man City struck the first blow from Erling Haaland. However, they did bring the match back to 1-1 in the second half as Kylian Mbappe scored, but now, the hosts have re-taken the lead as Haaland scored his second of the evening from the penalty spot after Dani Ceballos committed a foul on Phil Foden inside the area.

Now, Real Madrid have made it 2-2 courtesy of Brahim Diaz.

INSTANT IMPACT! 🫨 Moments after coming off the bench for Real Madrid, Brahim Díaz equalises!#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/R8AvGKPb7W — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 11, 2025

Vinicius bute sur le gardien, mais Brahim Díaz suit et conclut. C’est magnifique, 2-2 !

pic.twitter.com/j36nchvlDW — Actu CR7🐐 (@ActuCR7_) February 11, 2025

It’s a good finish from Brahim after Vinicius Junior was denied, and now Real Madrid are in a much better place in this tie.