Barcelona and Real Betis are undoubtedly looking towards the summer to get their plans in order, but they may face some imminent business this month. Young Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has been consistently linked to Palmeiras in his home country, and a report claims that a bid for him could be imminent.

It was revealed earlier in January that Palmeiras had been willing to offer €27m for 80% of Roque’s rights, but Roque was still keen to triumph in Europe and finish out the year in La Liga. However the situation is changing, and with the Brazilian transfer window open until the 28th of February, O Verdao are looking to make a move. They were hoping to bring back midfielder Andreas Pereira, but after he elected to remain at Fulham, are now looking to make a splash with a forward. Roberto Firmino is also thought to be an option.

The situation from January may have changed too. Betis spent relatively big on new striker Cucho Hernandez from Columbus Crew, forking out €13m on deadline day to get a deal done. In addition, Manuel Pellegrini has been using Cedric Bakambu ahead of Roque in recent weeks, and the latest from Seville is that Los Verdiblancos have no intention of exercising their own €25m purchase option on Roque for 80% of his rights, or extending his loan next season.

Breaking: Alexander Isak is Barcelona's primary objective for the upcoming summer transfer window. @10JoseAlvarez pic.twitter.com/stXIcPtCBv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 11, 2025

Palmeiras are hoping to have Barcelona onside if they do bid for Roque, entrusting that the Blaugrana will negotiate the end of his loan deal with Betis. UOL (via Sport) say that they could bid imminently.

Barcelona are likely to be motivated to get a deal done and recoup what they can of the €30m they spent on Roque, who has six year remaining on his deal, and seemingly little future in Catalonia. The question will be whether Betis are willing to let him go, and what financial compensation they will want to make the deal happen now. Betis also have Chimy Avila, but with European competition still in play, may not want to weaken their squad in an already tricky season.