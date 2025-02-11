“They gave me strength to play a great game” – Vinicius Junior reacts to Manchester City banner

As he usually is, Vinicius Junior was one of the main protagonists for Real Madrid in their 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their play-off round tie. The Brazilian superstar was a regular threat on the left wing, and that culminated in him providing the game-winning assist to Jude Bellingham.

As per Sport, Vinicius spoke to Movistar+ on the match, and he expressed pride in his own performance at the Etihad Stadium.

“The match was not bad. I was able to play a great game. It doesn’t matter who is the best player of the match, we are here to put Madrid’s name at the top. There are many games left and the return leg is always complicated. We have to follow this line and defend as we defended today so that our fans can live another magical night.”

Vinicius was also asked about the banner that Manchester City supporters displayed prior to kick-off, which referenced the 24-year-old’s failed Ballon d’Or pursuit last year.

“Yes, I have seen the banner, but whenever the opposing fans do things they give me strength to play a great game, and here I have done it. I try not to do anything, but they know our history and they know everything we can do in this competition. I think it was the fifth time we came to play. It’s always very cold, but we have to continue in this vein.”

Finally, Vinicius spoke on his future at Real Madrid. He has been regularly linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia over the last few months, while there has also been speculation about his contract situation.

“I don’t know anything either. I haven’t spoken to anyone yet. I think I have to talk to the president. I hope I can stay here for a long time. This is my home.”