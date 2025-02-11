Despite reports coming out in recent months that Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was no longer being investigated for the distribution of child pornography, the investigating magistrate has rejected an appeal to drop him as a suspect.

Asencio, 21, is one of four suspects in the case that is investigating four players, who were all at the time members of the Real Madrid academy, for the distribution of child pornography, which began in late 2023. The case has been under investigation for some time, but it had been reported that Asencio was no longer under suspicion for his role in events. The other three suspects, Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia all moved on to Girona, Tarazona and Alcorcon the summer after the case became public knowledge.

However, as reported by El Pais, as carried by Diario AS, an appeal to drop Asencio as a suspect due to insufficient evidence has been rejected, as they still consider there to be sufficient evidence to maintain him as a suspect in the case. His lawyers alleged that the absence of the video in the evidence, and considered the investigation prospective, both of which were claimed as grounds for dismissal.

However both have been rejected, with the absence of the video not proving it did not exist. Secondly, one of the other suspects has testified that Asencio showed them the video, as well as data from his WhatsApp showing he also received the video. Conversations in group chats involving the four players investigated showed derogatory comments about the victim.

The case dates back to an incident that occurred in the summer of 2023, when Asencio and several other Real Madrid academy members were on holiday in the Canary Islands. Allegedly, Garcia, Ruiz and Rodriguez engaged in sexual acts with two girls, aged 18 and 16, and filmed the event without their consent.

The videos were then shared on a number of WhatsApp chats, again without consent, and later the mother of the underage girl reported the incidents to the police. If those involved are found guilty, they could face a prison sentence of between one and five years.