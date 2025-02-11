Real Madrid secure comeback Champions League victory over Manchester City

Real Madrid are set to reach the last 16 of the Champions League after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their play-off round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a fast start from the defending champions, and they had two big chances to break the deadlock. Kylian Mbappe was denied by Ederson after a wonderful pass from Vinicius Junior, and a few minutes later, Ferland Mendy saw his effort cleared off the line after good work from Rodrygo Goes. However, Real Madrid were made to pay as Man City struck the first blow from Erling Haaland.

It stayed 1-0 until half time, but Real Madrid would get themselves level on the hour mark as Kylian Mbappe scored. Dani Ceballos played a fantastic ball over the top for the French forward, and despite not making clean contact, it was enough for the back of the net to be found.

Ceballos would go from hero to villain for Real Madrid as he gave away a penalty soon after for Haaland scored his second of the evening, but fortunately for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they were able to get back level on the 85th minute – a poor clearance allowed Vinicius Junior to strike towards goal, and although his effort was saved, the rebound was turned home by former Man City player Brahim Diaz.

Remarkably, Real Madrid would complete a late comeback in stoppage time. A combination of poor play from Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis allowed Vinicius to break clear, and after knocking the ball away from the onrushing Ederson, Jude Bellingham raced in to score the winning goal in the 92nd minute.

As a result, Real Madrid are now clear favourites to knock Man City out of the Champions League for the third time in the last four seasons, although the reigning Premier League champions will certainly be going for it at the Santiago Bernabeu next week as they bid to overturn to the one-goal advantage that Los Blancos have.