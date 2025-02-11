Problems arise between Sevilla manager and hierarchy

Sevilla made an effort to appear as if they were starting from scratch this season, handing the managerial job to Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, who they paid to get from Las Palmas in the summer. A manager with a defined style, contrasting to their counter-attacking approach in recent years, and a record of bringing in young players.

After a tough start to his tenure, going winless in four games, President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco and Sporting Director Victor Orta, who were behind his appointment, came down to the dressing room after a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid in September to back the manager. Less than four months after appointing Garcia Pimienta, they extended his contract until 2027, a further two years.

According to Diario AS though, the relationship between the manager and the hierarchy at Sevilla is not what was, a further five months on. While Garcia Pimienta tends to be discreet in his media approach, after the close of the transfer market, he complained about the lack of a left-back being brought in during the January transfer window, despite asking for one ‘insistently’. Equally, he did not get a creative midfielder, despite asking for one since the start of last summer.

This has not gone down well with the board at Sevilla, with Orta’s assistant Gaby Ruiz declaring that Sevilla were ‘content’ with their resources in the squad, and it was simply a case of using them well. That is despite heading to Real Valladolid this weekend with just 17 senior players, including only one forward and two centre-backs. The ex-Barcelona youth coach had expressed his frustrations internally for months, but going public has put the relationship on the rocks.

If things do not stabilise, then Sevilla and Garcia Pimienta could part ways in the summer. The contract that was extended until 2027 can be broken in 2026 without any additional cost, and his wages will not put Los Nervionenses in a financial bind like previous managers have if they decide to sack him.

Sevilla currently sit 13th in La Liga and are on a seven-game run including just a single victory. They are just three points off 7th, which will likely be a European place by the end of the season, but are also only six points above the drop zone. Anything other than a win against a struggling Pucela side will no doubt cause serious concern at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.