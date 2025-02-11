“It’s a role that doesn’t scare me” – Pedri pleased to hold Barcelona leadership position

Pedri has been one of the revelations for Barcelona so far this season, having managed to overcome his physical problems of the last few years. His level of performance has been extremely high too, which has delighted supporters and club officials alike.

Hansi Flick’s 4-2-3-1 system has played into Pedri’s hands very well, and as he told EFE (via Marca), he has enjoyed acting as one of the two pivots in midfield.

“I really like this position, because I’m in contact with the ball, I touch the ball a lot, and the game goes through me. In the pivot I feel more comfortable and I have learned how to position myself better in defensive tasks.”

Pedri, who signed a new contract with Barcelona two years ago, also spoke on the dressing room dynamic, in which he is considered a leading presence.

“We are always laughing and we hesitate, because there are many players who are not even 20 years old. We laugh a lot and the good relationship we have off the pitch is transmitted on the pitch.

“There are many young people and because of my seniority, I have to be one of the leaders. I like being one, it’s a role that doesn’t scare me, far from it. I just want to face it to try to get Barcelona to win titles.”

Finally, Pedri spoke glowingly on Barcelona teammate Raphinha, who took his season’s goal tally to 27 in all competitions during Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

“He deserves his success a lot, because there was a time when criticism rained down on him. He wasn’t finding his best level, but you always saw him training, wanting to improve, wanting to have those opportunities that you knew were going to come to him because of how he worked. He’s spectacular.”