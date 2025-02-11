Outsiders in European race arrive at stoppage time stalemate

RCD Mallorca 1-1 Osasuna

Former Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate and former Mallorca manager Vicente Moreno went to battle for a second time this season for their new sides at Son Moix, but could not find a winner in an even encounter on Monday night.

Mallorca had the better of the chances in the first half, with Vedat Muriqi unable to make the best of their chances. Bryan Zaragoza was back in the starting line-up, and he created Osasuna’s best opening, laying off Jon Moncayola, but he couldn’t place his shot either side of Dominik Greif.

Robert Navarro was amongst the best for the home side, who also felt they should have sene Lucas Torro sent off for a second yellow. However it appeared as if the game was destined for a Mallorca victory with 12 minutes to go. Mallorca were awarded a penalty after several appeals, and Muriqi stepped up without issues, sending Sergio Herrera the wrong way.

Osasuna felt wronged though, having seen their own penalty appeal turned down for a potential Pablo Maffeo handball. They redoubled their efforts in the final ten minutes, and did find what they were looking for: Enzo Boyomo. A ball to the back post from Kike Barja in the 93rd minute was knocked by back across goal, and the Cameroonian defender was on hand to bundle in the equaliser.

With seconds remaining, Greif was forced into action at an Osasuna corner, but the final whistle declared a bittersweet ending for both. The point keeps both sides level on 31 points, separated only by goal difference in 9th (Osasuna) and 10th (Mallorca). It did move both of them level on points with Girona and Real Sociedad ahead of them, with Rayo Vallecano four points ahead of the quartet in sixth position, a tribute to the fine margins in the European race.