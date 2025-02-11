Three of Spain’s biggest clubs have been battling it out for the signature of one of the country’s most promising talents, but it looks as if all three will end up empty handed, if reports coming out of England are accurate. Malaga talent Antonio Cordero is free to sign a precontract currently, and it appears he is on his way to the Premier League.

Malaga have been trying to persuade Cordero to remain with them for at least another season to continue his development, after enjoying a successful year in Segunda with his hometown club. Los Boquerones have reportedly ‘made a financial effort’ with their contract offer to ‘Antonito’, who has a team-leading ten goal contributions (four goals and six assists) for Malaga this season.

Ansu Fati wants to do everything possible to convince Hansi Flick, and has said 'no' to a move to Turkey. He stays to train individually after training sessions, and Robert Lewandowski is guiding him to reintegrate into the squad. @carrusel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 10, 2025

They have been battling against Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months though. Barcelona made an offer for him last summer, and it was believed that the links between President Joan Laporta and agent Pini Zahavi could facilitate his move to the Catalan capital, who are highly interested in him.

Los Blancos believed they might be able to persuade Cordero to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu due to a boyhood affection for the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions. However DM (via Sport) report that Newcastle United are now confident of getting a deal done for Cordero, after discussions between his agents and Sporting Director Paul Mitchell took place on Tyneside. It is part of a shift in strategy to focus on recruiting young talents at St. James’ Park, and Cordero could spend next season back on loan at Malaga.

Cordero will likely receive a larger financial package at Newcastle than he would at Malaga, Real Madrid or Barcelona. He is unlikely to want to feature for Real Madrid Castilla or Barca Atletic in the third tier next season, and could have questions about his pathway to the first team.