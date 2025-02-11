Marcelo eyeing Real Madrid return following retirement announcement

Last week, Real Madrid icon Marcelo announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect, at the age of 36. The left-back, who was paraded at the Santiago Bernabeu prior to Saturday’s Madrid derby, will now begin a new chapter in his life.

Speaking to Antena 3 (via Relevo), Marcelo opened up on his though process behind retirement, which came two months after he left boyhood club Fluminense.

“I have been able to do everything I wanted in football, I have not had a serious injury, I have played for the best club in the world, but there comes a time when you need different things and new challenges.

“When I thought about getting up, taking care of myself, not drinking beer, not going out at night… There comes a time when you have to live. When the time came to decide to leave football, it was difficult to tell my wife and my children. But I am very happy with my retirement life.”

Marcelo also revealed the goals that he has for post-retirement, of which there are several.

“I have a player management company, a team in Brazil, now I have time to go to the office to read emails and send emails. These are things that I liked to do while I was playing football, but I didn’t have the time. I want to help people who make art, to get into galleries in Malasaña. Be close to people who are painting a wall. See what I can help with. I really want to produce songs.”

Finally, Marcelo revealed that he would love to return to Real Madrid at some stage in the future, although he does not see himself following in the footsteps of the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Xabi Alonso.

“I’m considering ending up at Real Madrid, but now I have time for my family, for my team to think, and for the agency. Madrid will always be my home. I’m sure one day I’ll be at Real Madrid. My wife tells me that I look like a coach, but I don’t see myself like this.”