“A freak of nature” – Manchester City star awestruck by Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has had a sensational start to life as a professional footballer. At the age of 17, he is a very important player for Barcelona, and already, he is considered to be a world class player, which speaks of the remarkable talent that he has.

Barcelona are certainly enjoying having Lamine Yamal in Hansi Flick’s squad, and should he remain fit for the rest of the season, he could play a big role in further trophies making their way back to Catalonia, with Flick’s squad in a good place in both La Liga and the Champions League.

It’s not only in Spain that Lamine Yamal’s talents are recognised. He is also attracting a lot of attention across Europe, and one of his fellow professionals that is amazed is Manchester City attacker Phil Foden. Speaking as part of an Amazon Prime Video Sport interview (via MD), he waxed lyrical on the teenage sensation.

“The best young player in the world? Lamine Yamal, the boy on the right wing at Barcelona. He is a freak of nature. I look at him and his decisions for such a young guy are incredible, one of the best I’ve ever seen. He has everything.

“One thing I like about him is that I don’t think the pressure affects him, he plays with a smile on his face and just enjoys football, as it should be.”

Lamine Yamal has had a meteoric rise since making his Barcelona debut as a 15-year-old back in April 2023, and that is expected to continue in 2025. His talent continues to blow away fans, pundits and fellow professionals, and although he does not contribute as many goals or assists as other players in his position, his skills are astounding. Besides, those goal contributions will come with time, at which point he could be unstoppable.