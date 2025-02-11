Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes is arguably the most in-form of any of their star-studded attacking quartet recently. Coming into the Madrid derby, he had seven goals in eight games, and it was his skill one-on-one that created their equaliser for Kylian Mbappe. Despite being the lowest profile of Real Madrid’s forwards, he remains highly appreciated elsewhere.

Manchester City are one of the sides that are most familiar with his ability, having conceded four goals and an assist to Rodrygo in the seven times he has featured against them in the last five years. Relevo explain that despite the Brazilian stating that he is happy at Real Madrid, City continue to monitor his situation ‘very closely’.

They emerged as a potential exit route for Rodrygo last summer amid talk that he could look for an exit following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, alongside Liverpool. Manager Pep Guardiola in particular is a fan of his, and on several occasions has ensured he crossed paths with Rodrygo to let him know that he admires him.

Manchester United are another side that have Rodrygo on their shortlist should he become available, although the strongest play that has been made for him came from Saudi Arabia, who made the 24-year-old an offer in the January transfer window. Until he changes his mind on his future, any pursuit of him looks futile.

“I don’t know much about offers, that’s for my father, who is my agent. Honestly. If there has been interest, then I’m grateful, but I am very happy here, I want to continue for many years. I don’t know if the club has any offer,” Rodrygo explained ahead of the Manchester City clash in the Champions League play-off.

While at one point it seemed obvious that Rodrygo would end up dropping out of the side, Carlo Ancelotti has insisted on playing all of his attacking stars. In the summer, Rodrygo was the key subject of transfer speculation, but increasingly, it is Vinicius’ name that comes up when one of the four leaving is the topic.