La Liga have followed through on the threat of their President Javier Tebas, today submitting a formal complaint about Real Madrid following their letter to the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan. In the letter, Los Blancos accuse the refereeing system of being corrupt and manipulated against them, as well as costing them multiple trophies.

The letter was met by significant backlash by the rest of Spanish football, who were already unhappy with the consistent hit pieces released by Real Madrid TV against individual referees. This was the almost unanimous reaction following a meeting between La Liga, the Spanish Primera clubs, and the RFEF on Thursday, which Real Madrid did not attend. Sevilla President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco declared on Sunday that they were ‘trying to destroy Spanish football’.

La Liga have now filed a complaint to the Competition Committee, an independent disciplinary wing of the RFEF, asking them to sanction Real Madrid for calling into question the justice of the competition, according to MD. It is not yet clear what sanctions they may face. That may not be the only action taken against Los Blancos though: Cadena SER also report that La Liga, the RFEF, and the Primera clubs are also considering legal action.

They believe that Real Madrid overstepped the line, and are currently evaluating what exact infraction they should pursue, who exactly should be the subject of the complaint (Real Madrid, President Florentino Perez, the board or the secretary of the board who signed the letter), and which court they should do so in. It is not yet clear where they are with that process.

Marca say that Real Madrid are not concerned by the moves being made against them this week though. They believe that any defence they are required to put up they will base around the numerous complaints from other clubs about the refereeing in Spain over recent years, and also cite Diego Simeone’s recent comments as similar to what they were describing in their letter.