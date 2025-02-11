“I’m sure he is intervening” – ex-Liverpool star on Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a possible move for Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, and the end of this saga is now in sight. The Liverpool right-back is out of the contract at the end of the season, so one way or another, his future will soon be defined.

Given that contract talks with Liverpool have stalled in recent months, it does appear rather certain that Alexander-Arnold will head to Real Madrid, where he would join countryman and close friend Jude Bellingham – Los Blancos tried to expedite his arrival for January, but they were unsuccessful.

As per Diario AS, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has opened on the saga, during which he expects Bellingham to have played an agent-like role for Real Madrid.

“I think he’ll probably go to Real Madrid to play with his best friend, Jude Bellingham. I’m sure Jude is… intervening a little. ‘Agent Jude,’ as we call him here. I’m sure they have had that conversation. They’re happy together, they’ve played great football and I think Trent will end up in Madrid.”

Pennant also spoke on the subject from a Liverpool perspective.

“It’s difficult because he comes from the academy, he’s been at the club since he was a kid… But, at the same time, he has given everything for Liverpool, and he has also won everything with the club: Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup… All the titles he could get, he has won. He has been a great servant. I think that, simply, there has come a time in his career that he wants a different challenge. When a club like Real Madrid knocks on your door, it’s very, very difficult to look the other way or reject the offer, especially when you’ve won everything with your club. For me, as a Liverpool fan, if he finally leaves for Real Madrid, I wish him well and to have a great career there.”