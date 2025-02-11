“The victory is deserved” – Carlo Ancelotti satisfied by Real Madrid performance against Manchester City

Real Madrid have the advantage in their Champions League play-off round tie against Manchester City, having won 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium in Tuesday night’s first leg. It means that a draw in next week’s return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu would be enough for a last 16 place to be secured.

It was a very tough match for Real Madrid, who had to come from behind on two occasions before scoring the winning goal in stoppage time. As per Diario AS, head coach Carlo Ancelotti was very pleased and proud of the performance produced by his side in Manchester.

“We feel calm and happy. We did well in the first half of this tie. We have taken a small advantage. We have to continue like this in the second leg. The match went well. I think it was a complete game in all aspects. Everyone has worked. We have had many opportunities. We have not given up when we were behind. It was a very complete game.

“I think the victory is deserved. They took advantage with the penalty, but our front four were very effective. They could have had a little more success, but they have generated a lot with mobility and quality.”

Ancelotti also looked ahead to next week’s second leg at the Bernabeu, and although his Real Madrid side will be defending a one-goal lead on the home turf, he does not expect the match to be too dissimilar from Tuesday’s encounter.

“I don’t think much is going to change. It’s going to be a complete game. It should be noted that we defended well, with a compact block. When we have put pressure on each other again, they have created problems for us.”

Ancelotti was also asked about the banner that Man City supporters displayed pre-match, which was used as a method to troll Vinicius Junior.

“I don’t know if he has seen it. Watching his game, perhaps it has been a motivation for him. He has always been very dangerous.”