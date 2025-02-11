As the years go by, there is a steadily increasing flow of talent from North America to Europe in terms of football, and increasingly, Europe’s giants are extending their scouting efforts to the USA and Canada. The latest to pop up on their radar is New York Red Bulls winger-cum-forward Julian Hall.

The 16-year-old, who will turn 17 next month, made headlines in 2023 when he made his debut in Major League Soccer for the Red Bulls, making him the second youngest player in the league’s history at the age of just 15. Last season he began making his first strides in MLS, playing 12 games, scoring twice and giving an assist. In total, he featured for just 240 minutes.

According to MD, sources in the United States have linked Hall to Barcelona, noting that he has made it into their scouting efforts. The Blaugrana already have the likes of USMNT goalkeeper Diego Kochen, Pedro Soma and Adrian Gill amongst their youth ranks from the States.

Meanwhile Goal cite Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as potential rivals for his signature. Given the number of clubs named, his age, and his progress, it would be no surprise if a number of top clubs are keeping an eye on Hall, although at this stage it seems unlikely any have made a move for him. He will not be able to move continents until the summer of 2026 due to FIFA rules, once he turns 18.

Part of Barcelona’s strategy in the transfer market, in light of their recent financial strife, has been to recruit teenage talents before they start making their first steps in European football, and increasing their price tag exponentially. As part of th Red Bull franchise, it would be no surprise, if Hall does make the jump to Europe, were his first side to be RB Salzburg or RB Leipzig.