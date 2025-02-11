Barcelona are currently in the planning phase for their summer transfer window, and the elephant in the room is undoubtedly the number nine position. Aging striker Robert Lewandowski has been in brilliant form this season, but the need to bring in their number nine of the future continues to grow.

A number of forwards have been linked to the Blaugrana over the past two years, especially since late last season, when Xavi Hernandez supposedly decided that Lewandowski was past his sell-by date. According to El Chiringuito, they have made Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak their number one target for this summer.

The Swedish striker would be their priority for the coming summer, and they say that after sounding out his camp, they have received a positive response. Isak reportedly holds an affection for Barcelona, something that could aid a potential pursuit.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to the next level since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad for €70m in the summer of 2022, and now is up there with the very best forwards in the Premier League. After a more modest first season, Isak finished with 25 goals in 40 appearances last year, and this season is on pace to surpass that total comfortably, with 19 goals in 28 outings so far, and five assists to go with them.

The issue that is not addressed is how exactly Barcelona intend to pay for one of the most coveted forwards in football. With backing from Saudi Arabia, Newcastle are not short of money, Isak is under contract until 2028, and price tags of around €180m have previously been mentioned.

In addition, Lewandowski will also be present at Barcelona next season unless the Polish forward decides to depart of his own volition, with an automatic extension clause coming into play, and ensuring that his deal lasts until 2026.