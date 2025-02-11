Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not known for tinkering too much with his line-ups, nor experimenting with positions except in emergencies, or at times when trying to shoehorn his stars into the same line-up. However with the injury crisis striking again over the weekend, the Italian coach is being forced to improvise for their clash with Manchester City.

All of their starting central defenders are injured, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba being ruled out last week. They joined Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal on the treatment table, and their absence means that Aurelien Tchouameni will likely start alongside youngster Raul Asencio, who has impressed early on.

Yet with Lucas Vazquez being ruled out for two to three weeks on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti is also without any right-backs by trade. It had largely been assumed, as has happened in recent weeks, that Fede Valverde would return to right-back. However Cadena Cope note that in the lead-up to the City clash, left-back Ferland Mendy was lining up at right-back.

The Frenchman has played once at right-back from the start before against Eibar under Zinedine Zidane, but it is far from his regular position. If Ancelotti does go ahead with that idea, then Dani Ceballos and Jude Bellingham would be accompanied by Valverde in midfield.

Mendy was one of Real Madrid’s most reliable players last season, but has struggled for form and fitness again in recent months. Fran Garcia was favoured over him against Atletico, and it appears the Castilla product has the edge over Mendy currently as the starting left-back, having fought for Ancelotti’s trust this season. Mendy recently extended his contract by two years, but has not delivered as hoped, after Ancelotti called him the best defensive left-back in the world last year.