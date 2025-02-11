Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is dealing with a major injury crisis in his defence, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal all out of action against Manchester City in the first leg of their play-off in the Champions League. In spite of that, Ancelotti will not be using his only fit senior central defender remaining.

That would be Jesus Vallejo, who has played just 10 minutes all season, and has not featured since September, when he came on as a substitute against Alaves. In the build-up to the City clash at the Etihad, Ancelotti was asked what was going on with Vallejo.

“Absolutely nothing is going on with Vallejo, the problem is that his contract is ending and we prefer to give minutes to the young players.”

City spent over €200m on reinforcements in the January transfer window to soften the impact of their own injury crisis, and Ancelotti was asked for his opinion between the two different approaches.

“Everyone has their opinion and the right to do what they want to do. Nothing to add in this regard.”

Ancelotti was full of praise for his opposite number, Pep Guardiola, when asked what quality of his he would like, and what quality of his Guardiola could benefit from.

“What I can say is that he seems to me to be a coach who has contributed a lot to football: possession, attacking play, pressure and playing out from the back. He is a football innovator and I have a lot of respect for him. He is one of the best, if not the best. Every time we face each other, it is a nightmare to prepare for the matches, because he always has ideas that make you think.”

“It’s always a headache. But the reality is that: when City eliminated us, they were champions; and vice versa. I am convinced that whoever gets through will go far in the competition. The surprise is that the match will be in a playoff… and if we are here, it is not UEFA’s fault, but ours. But it is surprising, because this match could be a final, semifinal or quarterfinal. But, I repeat: it is only our fault.”