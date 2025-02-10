Sevilla President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco has accused Real Madrid of attempting to destroy Spanish football following their complaints about the refereeing in Spain. Los Blancos have faced backlash from numerous clubs in Spain over the last week since publishing an open letter to the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan, in which htye call the system ‘corrupt’ and ‘manipulated’.

Neither did Barcelona escape his del Nido’s ire. Ahead of their clash on Sunday, he noted that he would not be sat next to Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta until he had a satisfactory explanation for the €7m plus that was paid to ex-Vice-President of the Referees Committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira over 17 years. Laporta was back in the Sevilla box on Sunday, while the case continues to be investigated.

“I am not going to sit in the Barca Director’s Box until they explain the payments to Negreira. We are still waiting for clarification. They have not given a logical explanation to the world of football about the payments to the vice president of referees.”

Del Nido Carrasco also back La Liga President Javier Tebas in saying that they would make a formal complaint about Real Madrid’s dissent.

“Real Madrid’s statement regarding the referees is unacceptable. It calls into question the honour of the referees and the competition. They must be denounced because it attacks football. Real Madrid is trying to destroy Spanish football,” he told DAZN, as quoted by Cadena SER.

"Barca's position stands out to me. If Barca have not taken a stance, it is because they agree. Do they really do it to pick up the crumbs that Real Madrid leaves behind?"

The Blaugrana’s role in the drama also raised suspicion from the Sevilla President.

Last week Los Blancos did not attend a meeting between the clubs, La Liga, the RFEF and the Referees Committee to suggest improvements in the officiating, although Barcelona did. It is not yet clear what action Real Madrid could face as a result, but they have attracted plenty of anger from the rest of La Liga.