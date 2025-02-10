Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has told the press that he intends to be at the club for many years to come. The Brazilian has always been seen as lower profile than teammates Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, often playing out of position to accommodate the others. That has led to plenty of speculation that he could be the odd one out at some point.

Recently there has been talk that Saudi Arabia may try to persuade him to leave the Spanish capital with a mammoth offer, while Manchester City and Liverpool were linked with him last summer.

“I don’t know much about offers, that’s for my father, who is my agent. Honestly. If there has been interest, then I’m grateful, but I am very happy here, I want to continue for many years. I don’t know if the club has any offer,” he commented.

Last time Los Blancos faced Manchester City, their play-off opponents in the Champions League, Rodrygo played on the left to great effect. However he gave little away about his position for their next battle.

“I don’t have to do anything, I have to continue doing my job. Everyone knows that since I was a child I started on the left, although I really like playing on the right because I can help the team a lot. The coach knows very well where to put me on the pitch,” Rodrygo said, crediting Ancelotti with his strong record against City.

One of the central talking points around Real Madrid in recent months has been the balance between defence and attack, with some questioning whether all of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe can start together without sacrificing that balance.

It was reported that at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti had threatened to bench one of their star forwards if they did not stick to their plan. Rodrygo confirmed that in recent months Ancelotti had spoken to them about their defensive duties.

“The coach spoke with us and we have seen the importance we have. If those behind us see that we run, that infects the team. We have understood it and you could see it in the derby. It is the key for the rest of the season.”

Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius were all involved in a remarkable defensive effort last season, and the Brazilian confirmed that he expected to do plenty of defending on Tuesday night at the Etihad.

“Almost all the teams that come here suffer a little due to the characteristics of their players, who have the ball more. I am always going to fulfill my duties, ready for what is to come.”