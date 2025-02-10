Real Madrid finished their city derby clash on Atletico Madrid probably feeling a little frustrated that they could not complete their comeback against Los Colchoneros, having dominated the second half of the game. While they did not create an abundance of opportunities, Jude Bellingham’s effort of the bar, and Rodrygo Goes’ shot that whistled past the post were the best of the closest either side came to the winner.

After a comfortable first half for Jan Oblak, Real Madrid improved significantly in the second period, attacking the flanks, and dominating the ball. Much more was seen of Lucas Vazquez inside Rodrygo Goes, and Fran Garcia, doubling up with Vinicius Junior on the left flank. That was the plan for Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the middle, Dani Ceballos began directing matters.

His frustration was that the plan was not carried out in the first half, say Marca. Vinicius came inside far too often, and ended up getting lost as he tried to link up with Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. During the break, he told his players that ‘either we do what we planned, or there will be immediate changes’. That included a message to stay out wide to Vinicius in particular.

From the very start of the second half, Luka Modric, Brahim Diaz and Eduardo Camavinga were alll seen warming up on the touchline, despite no changes being made until the 80th minute. Ancelotti confirmed in his post-match press conference that the plan was for Vinicius to start on the outside too.

One of the areas of emphasis for Ancelotti in recent weeks has been the ‘collective commitment’, and the defensive effort from his forward line, despite maintaining on Friday that dropping one of Mbappe, Rodrygo, Bellingham or Vinicius was not the solution to their struggles at the back. The Athletic say that internal sources were pleased with their effort in the second half, but it is ‘not enough to do it for 45 minutes’. All the same, all four of their star-studded quartet are due to begin on Tuesday night against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League.

Previously there have been reports that Ancelotti might drop one of his stars for the game, while veteran presence Luka Modric is in contention to return to the starting line-up against City. With Lucas Vazquez the latest defender to fall injured, it looks as if Fede Valverde may fill in at right-back again.