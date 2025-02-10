Manchester United have been through a series of new dawns since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, and are hoping that this will be the last for a while under Ruben Amorim. At the recruitment level, they are still looking to get their house in order. They could look to Spain to find their man.

Ashworth, who had built up plenty of credit previously over a number of years in roles with England, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United, moved to Old Trafford last summer after a lengthy wait to do the deal. It cost the Red Devils nearly €5m, but after just five months, Manchester United announced that he would be leaving his role by mutual consent.

😳 "Aunque el interés es real, en el Athletic Club están seguros de que Mikel González se va a quedar". ℹ️ La información de @nicorodrigz, sobre el interés del Manchester United en el director deportivo del conjunto rojiblanco. https://t.co/BQYzNNmvNO pic.twitter.com/1MeKbQ13WB — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 10, 2025

Despite recently sacking Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, moves that were supposedly decided without much input from Ashworth and that cost in excess of €25m, United now want to appoint a sporting director. According to El Chiringuito, United are interested in making Athletic Club Sporting Director Mikel Gonzalez. However it is noted that Athletic are ‘very relaxed’ about the matter, and have ‘no concern’ leaving the club in the near future.

While they understand that his good work has attracted attention they unofficially said that Gonzalez is ‘1000%’ committed to Athletic. Gonzalez, 37, currently has a contract until 2026, and is overseeing one of the best runs in Athletic’s 21st century history under the guiding hand of Ernesto Valverde.

During his time at Athletic, he has brought in key players such as Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Andoni Gorosabel and Gorka Guruzeta, all on free transfers. A €15m move for Alvaro Djalo is yet to bear as much fruit, but Los Leones were active in the January transfer market again, spending a further €3m on Maroan Sannadi, who was on loan from Alaves in the third tier.