Barcelona given promising news on Ronald Araujo ankle injury

Barcelona left Andalusia with three points, a suspension and an injury on Sunday night, after their 4-1 victory over Sevilla. The result came courtesy of goals from Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Eric Garcia, while Lopez would be sent off just 15 minutes after scoring. Meanwhile Ronald Araujo was the unfortunate victim of injury.

The Uruguayan defender, who has been no stranger to fitness issues in recent seasons, came off after just 22 minutes for Pau Cubarsi, having started the game alongside Inigo Martinez, just back from injury himself. Araujo did himself damage after escaping a challenge from Saul Niguez, appearing to twist his ankle – some reports after the game spoke of a sprain for the 25-year-old.

ℹ️ INFORMA @JijantesFC 🚑 No hay lesión de Ronald Araujo. El uruguayo sufre una inflamación en el tobillo por la contusión durante el partido de ayer. No se descarta que pueda llegar al partido del lunes. 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl pic.twitter.com/3MIrDIibvQ — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) February 10, 2025

That would have kept him out for a minimum of three weeks had it been confirmed, yet Jijantes say the news is all positive. Manager Hansi Flick commented after the game that he did not believe the injury was serious. It appears no injury has been found. Araujo has swelling around his ankle due to the bruise from the challenge, but no muscle damage, and could be fit to face Rayo Vallecano in their next game on Monday evening, as they travel to Montjuic.

Ansu Fati, Szczęsny, Christensen, Peña, Ferran, Olmo, Fermín and Lewandowski have come to train on their day off. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 10, 2025

Flick has given his side three days off this week as a reward for their work at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, after which Barcelona will have a better idea of how the swelling has progressed. After Rayo visit them at Montjuic, Barcelona welcome a visit from Real Sociedad, and on Wednesday will find out their opponents in the Copa del Rey semi-finals for the following week.

One player who will not be available is Fermin, who will face a ban of two to four games in all likelihood. He will join Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen in the stands for those games, but otherwise Hansi Flick is able to count on a fully fit squad going into the decisive stages of the season.