Barcelona manager Hansi Flick does not have to worry about a Champions League play-off this week, and has decided to reward his squad with three days off this week, amid a packed schedule and a shorter squad. The German coach was delighted with his side’s performance against Sevilla on Sunday night, as they ran out 4-1 winners at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, despite Fermin Lopez being sent off on the hour-mark.

Even with a man less though, Barcelona managed to control the game, and more or less shut it down in terms of chances. That was the highlight for Flick.

“I am very proud of the team. After receiving the red we defended very well in a 4-4-1. It is different to play with 10 and we have done very well. They have great wingers and we knew how to defend very well.”

Ansu Fati, Szczęsny, Christensen, Peña, Ferran, Olmo, Fermín and Lewandowski have come to train on their day off. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 10, 2025

Fermin came on for Gavi at half-time, who had also been booked – Flick did not reproach them for their aggression without the ball though.

“Fermin was sad about the sending off, he had scored an important goal. I am happy with the intensity they (Fermin and Gavi) have. Today that happened and we have to accept it. These are things that happen, it is a good lesson to play 4-4-1 and know how to defend like that,” he told Sport.

Flick noted that he felt there were four or five teams competing for the Liga title. Athlteic Club in fourth are six points off top spot, and Villarreal are ten points removed. Barcelona now have week off before their next La Liga commitment against Rayo Vallecano at Montjuic – who are unbeaten in their last nine games have not been beaten by Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid this season yet.

“I’ve given the team three days off, so that they can rest. I think they deserve it. rNo stupid things. Look after your body, your recovery. Then on Thursday we prepare for Rayo.”

The major sour note for Barcelona was an injury to Ronald Araujo, who was withdrawn for Pau Cubarsi in the first half. Flick said after the game that he did not think the injury was serious, although some reports suspect a sprained ankle. After Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona face Las Palmas away and Real Sociedad at home.