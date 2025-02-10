Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he has no regrets over the club’s decision for none of their players to attend the ceremony, where Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez picked up the main award. Los Bancos received no shortage of criticism for their decision to boycott the awards night, having not missed the ceremony in some time.

It was not taken well that the Euro 2024-winner usurped Vinicius, and Ancelotti confirmed that they did not go for that reason.

“I don’t think it was a bad decision. We didn’t want to participate because we believed that Vinicius was the winner of the Ballon d’Or. And that doesn’t mean that we don’t respect Rodrigo, but we believed that he should have won the previous year, not this year.”

On a more general note, Ancelotti said he was content with Vinicius, who has featured irregularly in La Liga in recent months due to injuries and suspensions. He is currently on a three-month goal drought in the league.

“Very good season considering that he has had two injuries, 17 goals and has given many assists. He has lacked this continuity that injuries have prevented him from having.”

“No, I don’t see it. He looks good to me, even though he is not at 100%, he is not far away. His second half in the derby made the difference, he was a nightmare on the left wing. Motivated and eager to play,” Ancelotti said in response to the suggestion that Vinicius had been affected by missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

Ancelotti was one of the award-winners on the night, picking up manager of the year, while Andriy Lunin, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal were all in line for plaudits too. It was reported that some of the Real Madrid expedition that were due to travel were not content with the decision, but publicly at the very least, Ancelotti and company have shown solidarity with Vinicius.