Real Madrid spent most of their clash with Atletico Madrid pressing high, in part due to the low defensive line set by Diego Simeone. Rarely has Carlo Ancelotti dropped his team deeper though, especially in big games, an approach that comes with its own risks – one player switching off could cost a chance, or may obligate a teammate to make a tactical foul.

At which point they may face bookings. That will be a key concern for Carlo Ancelotti as they go into the first leg against Manchester City in the Champions League at the Etihad. Diario AS note that four of their midfield options are at risk of missing the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu if they pick up another booking due to suspension, albeit Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to start in defence.

In addition to the Frenchman, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Endrick Felipe are all at risk of suspension. At least two of those seem likely to start the match, with Bellingham a guaranteed starter. Fede Valverde seems likely to drop back to right-back to cover for the absence of Lucas Vazquez through injury, meaning Dani Ceballos, Modric and Camavinga are likely to compete for two spots.

All of those five players have received two bookings in the eight group phase games. Vinicius Junior and Vazquez have both missed games through suspension, after three bookings, and now the bar is lowered to just two for them to see a one-game ban. Meanwhile for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola must only worry about Ruben Dias missing the second leg, provided none of his ranks are sent off.

Los Blancos have found themselves stretched often by other big sides this season. While they only received one booking against Atletico, over the two Clasicos, they have seen seven flashes of yellow. Against AC Milan, it was four, while Liverpool and Athletic Club, two of their other defeats, it was four and three respectively.