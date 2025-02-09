(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski’s opener cancelled out at Sevilla

Barcelona have been pulled back to 1-1 in their La Liga clash away at rivals Sevilla.

Hansi Flick is aiming to close the title gap on Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid with a crucial win on the road in Andalucia.

The Madrid giants battled out a 1-1 draw over the weekend, to leave the door open for Barcelona to capitalise, as Flick looks to make up ground.

The German coach opted to rotate his starting team from the midweek Copa del Rey hammering of Valencia and one of his changes crashed home the opener.

Robert Lewandowski was brought back into the team by Flick and the Polish veteran kept his cool from close range to slot home after just seven minutes.

Two goals in two minutes 🤯 Robert Lewandowski scores the opener, but Rubén Vargas equalises shortly after 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z7Dv4XJacz — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 9, 2025

However, as part of a chaotic opening at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the hosts replied less than 90 seconds later.

Some slack Barcelona defending opened up a chance for Ruben Vargas and he ruthlessly fired home the equaliser.

Barcelona will be confident of hauling themselves back into the contest but their hopes have been dented by an early injury for Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan international has struggled with injury issues throughout the last 12 months and the sight of him being withdrawn in pain is not a welcome sight for Flick.

A draw for Barcelona would keep Flick’s charges three points behind Atletico Madrid and four behind El Clasico foes Real Madrid respectively at the end of the night but a win would put them on the heels of Diego Simeone’s side in second spot.

With no Champions League game in midweek, Barcelona have a break on the horizon, ahead of a home clash against in-form Rayo Vallecano on February 17 as Real Madrid face back to back European games against Manchester City in the Round of 16 playoffs.

