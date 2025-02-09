Sevilla set €45m asking price for Juventus target

Sevilla have had a relatively good season up until now, and a big reason for this is the excellent form of Dodi Lukebakio. The Belgian winger had a rather quiet first campaign at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, but it is in 2024-25 that he is starting to come into his own.

Lukebakio has made up for Sevilla’s striker woes, as he currently sits top of the club’s scoring charts with nine (all in La Liga). He will be hoping to add to that tally when Barcelona come to Seville on Sunday night, and given that he has already found the back of the net against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, he will fancy his chances of completing the set.

Given his impressive form this season, it is no surprise that Lukebakio has attracted interest from across Europe. Juventus are the team that have been most keen to prise him away from Sevilla, although they were unable to make a deal happen in the recently-passed winter transfer window.

Despite their well-documented financial woes, Sevilla are unwilling to part ways with Lukebakio anytime soon. According to Diario AS, they are unwilling to negotiate with clubs that want to sign the 27-year-old, meaning that the only guaranteed way for a sale to happen is if his €45m release clause was triggered.

Sevilla are only likely to accept an amount close to his valuation in instalments, rather than the one-off payment that the release clause would entail. However, they are clear that they won’t let their financial problems play a big role in losing their prized attacker.

It will be interesting to see whether Sevilla can hold on to Lukebakio in the summer. For now, they will hope that he can continue producing impressive performances that can drive Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s side towards the European places in La Liga.