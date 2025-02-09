Real Madrid head to Manchester City rocked by another defensive injury blow.

Los Blancos maintained their one point lead at the top of La Liga as Carlo Ancelotti’s side were held to a 1-1 weekend derby draw by Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti confirmed no fresh injury news in his post match press conference and the Italian coach had named his travelling party for Manchester.

The overall injury picture remains negative for Ancelotti, with Antonio Rudiger ruled out of at least the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, and Lucas Vazquez sidelined.

Vazquez was named in the initial travelling party, but the list has now been updated, as he faces two weeks out of action.

David Alaba has not been deemed fit enough to travel, despite optimism over his role against Pep Guardiola’s side, and Ancelotti will make a host of other late calls.

From the Atletico Madrid draw, he is expected to keep Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni paired in central defence, despite the latter conceding an early penalty against Los Rojiblancos.

The front three will remain unchanged, but the midfield could be shuffled, particularly if Fede Valverde is pulled back to start at right back.

Luka Modric could be utilised for his leadership and experience in these crunch games and he was rested from the start at the weekend.

The Croatian was introduced with ten minutes to go, alongside Eduardo Camavinga, with the France international back in action for the first time since mid-January.

As per reports from Marca, that is the big call facing Ancelotti in midfield, and after coming through training unscathed today – he could throw the former Rennes star straight into the starting XI.

If Valverde is moved to defence, Jude Bellingham will start in midfield, with Camavinga and Modric preferred to Dani Ceballos, as the Champions League last 16 playoffs get underway.