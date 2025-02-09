Real Madrid want Premier League star to lead defensive revolution in 2025

Real Madrid are plotting firm summer transfer offer for Arsenal defensive star William Saliba.

Carlo Ancelotti continued his policy of avoiding major moves in the January transfer window despite injury issues.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain unlikely to feature again this season, with Antonio Rudiger currently sidelined, and David Alaba working back to full fitness after 13 months out.

Despite the situation, Ancelotti resisted the urge to spend in January, as he looks to battle over the line until the end of the campaign.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the primary target, and Real Madrid have submitted their free transfer package, but no answer has come back yet.

However, a move for two centre backs is still on the agenda for Ancelotti, as he plans for the long-term after Alaba and Rudiger.

Real Madrid are watching closely over Saliba’s contract extension plans at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal up in 2027.

Arsenal’s lack of trophies could impact Saliba’s decision with the 23-year-old currently valued at around €80m.

Mikel Arteta will fight to keep the France international at the club, and the Gunners are prepared to offer a salary increase, but the lure of Real Madrid is strong.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto – via his column in Relevo – has indicated a bid will arrive at the end of the season with Ancelotti also targeting another unnamed central defender.

The other option will likely be a cheaper and more experienced player to guide Saliba and rising stars including Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon into the rigours of challenging for domestic and European honours.

The role of Saliba’s French international teammates could also be important, with Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga playing a similar ‘agent’ role to what Jude Bellingham is doing with Alexander-Arnold on England duty.