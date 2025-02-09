Newcastle United star wanted by Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have had an indifferent season up until now, and there has been some concerns that they could be dragged into the La Liga relegation battle, especially because they failed to sign a new striker during the final days of the 2025 winter transfer window.

Celta got rid of wantaway marksman Tasos Douvikas on deadline day as he joined Como, and they had wanted to bring in a replacement to compete with Borja Iglesias, who is on loan from fellow La Liga side Real Betis. A considerable number of targets were lined up, but in the end, nothing came to fruition.

ED have detailed Celta’s striker search, reporting that Chris Ramos was high on the shortlist. However, Cadiz failed to let him go as they did not consider a loan deal, which is the only arrangement that the Galicians wanted after letting Douvikas go.

The report highlights information from El Desmarque that Celta identified two more targets in England. First, they made an approach for Newcastle United forward Will Osula, who has struggled for minutes at the Premier League side since his summer move from Sheffield United, while they also failed to bring in Elijah Adebayo from EFL Championship club Luton Town.

However, all is not lost for Celta, as they could still get their man/men in the summer. They will be targeting at least one striker signing during the next transfer window, and the names mentioned are expected to remain on their shortlist for that time.

It will be interesting to see whether Celta rue not bringing in a new striker on deadline day. They did not struggle to score goals on Saturday as they came from behind to defeat Betis 3-2 at Balaidos, but it could be a problem for Claudio Giraldez’s side as the season goes on.