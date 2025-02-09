Sunday’s La Liga action featured a pair of key games in the relegation battle and a return to winning ways for Europe chasing Real Sociedad.

Getafe sealed a 1-0 win on the road at Alaves, as fellow strugglers Valencia cruised to a 2-0 home victory against Leganes, with both teams seeing their survival hopes boosted.

La Real left it late to claim all three points at home to Espanyol but they remain in the race for Europe at the end of the weekend.

Let’s see how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Alaves 0-1 Getafe

Getafe stretched their unbeaten La Liga run to five games on the back of a 5-0 midweek Copa del Rey humbling at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Alaves carved out the better early chances, but Getafe showed their classic ruthless edge just before the break, as Mauro Arambarri scored from the penalty spot.

6 – Mauro Arambarri has scored six goals in 21 appearances for @GetafeCF in LaLiga 24/25, as many as in his previous seven campaigns in the competition combined (six goals in 180 games). Rebirth. pic.twitter.com/KrRcP5AxW7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 9, 2025

The hosts were denied by some resolute Getafe defending late on, but the visitors deserved the win, as they moved up to 14th in the table and five points above the drop zone.

Valencia 2-0 Leganes

Valencia remain inside the bottom three, despite securing a home win over Leganes, after also losing 5-0 in the Copa del Rey at home to Barcelona.

Survival is the only target for Carlos Corberan and they wrapped up the win with ease via first half goals from Cristhian Mosquera and Mouctar Diakhaby.

The final result brings them up to 22 points, just a single point behind today’s visitors, as the race for safety hots up.

Real Sociedad 2-1 Espanyol

La Real are up to seventh in the rankings, as they secured a first league win in four games as Brais Mendez’s 84th minute blocked Espanyol’s battle for a point in San Sebastian to keep the away side just one point above the drop zone.

Images via Getty Images/One Football