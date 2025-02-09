“I love you my Madrid” – Marcelo reacts to Santiago Bernabeu tribute

Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid was a frustrating match, but there was a nice moment for Real Madrid prior to kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Marcelo Vieira had announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect. The 36-year-old had been without a club since leaving boyhood heroes Fluminense at the end of the Brazilian season in 2024, and after two months in the wilderness, he has opted to hang up his boots.

Marcelo is considered to be a club icon at Real Madrid, and many supporters consider him to be the best left-back in Los Blancos history. To mark his retirement, he was paraded in front of the Bernabeu prior to the Madrid derby on Saturday, and after, he issued his thanks on social media.

Soy un gran afortunado por haber podido disfrutar hasta mi último día como jugador profesional 🙏🏾⚽️ Gracias, @realmadrid, por el gran homenaje en el Bernabeu, lugar que siempre será mi casa. Y gracias madridistas por vuestro cariño otro día más. Siempre HALA MADRID! 🤍 Te… pic.twitter.com/vvWfVqBAtT — Marcelotwelve (@MarceloM12) February 9, 2025

“I am very lucky to have been able to enjoy until my last day as a professional player. Thank you, Real Madrid for the great tribute at the Bernabeu, a place that will always be my home. And thank you Madridistas for your love for another day. Always HALA MADRID! I love you my Madrid.”

Marcelo is undoubtedly a legendary figure at Real Madrid, and he was a big part of the club’s golden generation in the 2010s. He left the club in 2022 as one of its most successful players in terms of trophies won, so it was only right that he had the chance to take in the acclaim of the Bernabeu one more time.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid would dearly love to have prime Marcelo at the club right now. Left-back is a problem position for Carlo Ancelotti, and his worries have multiplied now that it has been confirmed that Alphonso Davies will not be joining in the summer, as he has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich.