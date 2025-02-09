Galatasaray submit final €11m offer for Real Madrid defensive target

Real Madrid will almost certainly look to address their defence in the summer, given the big problems they have had this season. Full-back has been a particular area of concern for the defending La Liga and European champions, so it would be no surprise to see new signings in both positions.

In regards to right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the clear favourite, and if a pre-contract agreement can be reached in the coming months, it would be a sensational piece of business from Real Madrid. However, Liverpool have not given up hope of keeping one of their prized players, which means that an alternative may be needed.

One of the players that has been identified as a Plan B by Real Madrid is Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old has been a consistent performer for Sevilla this season, although he has barely played at right-back because of the good performances of Jose Angel Carmona. However, he is expected to play in that position on Sunday when Barcelona go to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Juanlu has been a long-time target for Real Madrid, although they may miss the chance to make a move for him. In recent weeks, Galatasaray have been pushing to close an agreement with Sevilla, and with the Turkish transfer window closing in a couple of days, they have made their final move.

As per ED, Sevilla have received an offer in the region of €11m from Galatasaray, which they have yet to give an answer for. However, it is believed that their asking price is closer to €15m, which would suggest that the proposal will be turned down.

Juanlu is rated very highly at Sevilla, and they are hoping to hang on to him for a while yet. However, Real Madrid could threaten that, although a deal is unlikely to be explored unless Alexander-Arnold remains at Liverpool.