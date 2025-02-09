Carlo Ancelotti worried about two positions ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Manchester City

Real Madrid are going into next week’s Champions League play-off round first leg against Manchester City in questionable form. After last weekend’s defeat at Espanyol, they narrowly edged past Leganes in the Copa del Rey after throwing away a two-goal lead, and on Saturday, they were held to a 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby.

It has not been the easiest time for Carlo Ancelotti, who must rally the troops ahead of next week’s trip to Manchester. Real Madrid are likely to be slight favourites to progress from the tie, and they certainly have the attacking firepower with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham to do damage to Man City.

However, there are a lot of question marks about Real Madrid’s defence, and those continued against Atleti. Ancelotti already has issues at centre-back with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao being unavailable due to injury, and as per MD, he also has serious doubts in the full-back positions.

One of the conclusions that Ancelotti drew from the Madrid derby was the poor level of Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia, who started at right-back and left-back respectively. The pair have not been at their best this season, and ahead of the two crucial fixtures against Man City, there are doubts about whether they can be relied upon.

If not, Ancelotti is likely to decide to use Federico Valverde at right-back instead of Lucas, which is a move that he has used a few times in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy is likely to be the starter on the left side, although his performances this season have also left a lot to be desired.

It is little surprise that Real Madrid are reportedly looking to address both positions during this summer’s transfer window. Trent Alexander-Arnold is who they want on the right, but left-back is a lot more unknown now that Alphonso Davies has committed to a new contract at Bayern Munich.