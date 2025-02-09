Barcelona storm past Sevilla to close La Liga title gap

Barcelona are chasing down their La Liga title rivals once again after a 4-1 win on the road at Sevilla.

At the end of the weekend’s action, Barcelona are now just one point behind second place Atletico Madrid, and two behind leaders Real Madrid.

A 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby opened the door for Hansi Flick and his Barcelona side seized their opportunity in Andalucia with all sides now level on 23 games played.

As part of a chaotic opening at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Robert Lewandowski’s early opener was cancelled out by a quickfire equaliser from Ruben Vargas.

Ronald Araujo’s first-half injury was the main talking point at half time for Barcelona fans before substitute Fermin Lopez instantly headed the away side back in front after the restart.

Vargas’ was denied a second equaliser by VAR before Raphinha lashed home a superb third goal to put some distance between the two teams late on.

Lopez’s red card could not dull Barcelona’s momentum in the closing stages as Eric Garcia headed home Raphinha’s cross to cap off a dominant night for the visitors.

The final result tightens up the title race, just as Flick wanted, as the season moves into its final few months for all involved.

Barcelona also have a schedule advantage over Los Blancos, who face more matches in Europe, after they and Atletico Madrid already booked a spot in the knockout phase for the start of March.

With no Champions League game in midweek, Barcelona have a break on the horizon, ahead of a home clash against in-form Rayo Vallecano on February 17 as Real Madrid face back to back games against Manchester City in the Round of 16 playoffs.

Barcelona will learn their Copa del Rey semi final opponents after the draw on February 12.

