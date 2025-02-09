Barcelona will allow star to leave for Premier League giants in 2025

Barcelona could be open to letting Frenkie de Jong leave the club this summer.

The Dutch international has been at the centre of major transfer speculation for the last 18 months as the club sought a solution to his future.

De Jong’s current contract expires in 2026, so he would only have 12 months remaining if he does not sign a new deal before the end of the current campaign.

If that does happen, Barcelona will not hesitate to put him on the transfer list, as they look to secure some sort of fee.

As part of the wider picture, clubs in Saudi Arabia are also chasing de Jong, but a move to England remains the more likely outcome.

Manchester United failed to prise him away from Barcelona in 2022, but it could be their bitter rivals Liverpool that swoop in via a €35m deal, as part of an ambitious rebuild at Anfield in 2025.

Arne Slot is enjoying a strong start to life on Merseyside with his team leading the Premier League title race and finishing top – ahead of Barcelona – in the UEFA Champions League first phase rankings.

However, major changes are expected, with contract uncertainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van DIjk and Mohamed Salah, and no updates on renewals.

Real Madrid are still confident of securing a deal for Alexander-Arnold but midfield is an area of focus for De Jong’s fellow Dutchman.

As per reports from El Nacional, Deco is aware of Liverpool’s interest, but La Blaugrana will look to push for €40m.

Liverpool are also viewed as a more viable buyer than other options and Barcelona have reportedly told the midfielder they will not block a move if an offer arrives from Slot.

No deal is expected to be thrashed out until the summer as Liverpool wait and see their options over the contract rebels at Anfield