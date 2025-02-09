Barcelona deliver stance on Hansi Flick contract talks

There is no doubt that it has been a very promising start to Hansi Flick’s tenure as head coach of Barcelona, despite a wobble at the back-end of 2024. He has already picked up his first trophy (Spanish Super Cup), and the plan is for more honours to be achieved before the end of the season.

Barcelona had made a flying start in La Liga, but that aforementioned wobble saw them drop seven points behind Real Madrid in the title race. However, a victory at Sevilla on Sunday would see the gap reduced to two points, which would set the Catalans up for their second league title in three years.

Understandably, there is delight within Can Barca towards Flick, whose style of play has wowed Barcelona officials. They are keen to keep things going in the right direction, and if that happens, it is inevitable that there will be talks to extend the partnership between club and head coach.

Earlier this weekend, Flick spoke on a possible contract extension, and while Barcelona are delighted with the German, there are no immediate plans for a new deal to be offered, as reported by Marca.

Barcelona would love to see Flick lead a long-term project, but the club also does not want to make any rash decisions. They understand that the worst could happen over the coming months, which could lead to the former Bayern Munich manager needing to be moved on.

The good thing for Barcelona is that Flick is also on the same page. He recognised that there is still a long time until his current contract runs out, which it does so at the end of next season. For now, he is taking things one game at a time, and he understands that the time will come to look at his future.