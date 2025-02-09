Ansu Fati rejects fresh exit offer despite Barcelona statement

Ansu Fati is ready to double down his battle for a Barcelona first team spot this season.

The club remain unconvinced over what the future holds for a player who was once rated as a leading La Masia graduate.

Despite his return to fitness at the end of 2024, the Spain international is not in Hansi Flick’s plans, moving into the season run-in.

Flick previously confirmed his willingness to keep Fati in his squad, if an exit deal could not be agreed for him, but the club preferred an exit.

With the January transfer window passing in La Liga, Fati has remained in place, and is determined to fight on.

As part of a chaotic final day of the window, Fati is rumoured to have rejected a last minute offer from the Saudi Pro League, despite a substantial financial package being put forward.

Al-Shabab were rumoured to have made a a €10m transfer fee – plus €5m in add-ons – proposal, but Barcelona accepted Fati’s stance.

In the latest twist, Fati has been omitted from Barcelona’s matchday squad to face Sevilla tonight after being linked with a loan move to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last month.

That move is not rumoured to be transfer related despite the Turkish transfer window remaining open until February 11.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fati has no interest in moving to Turkey, despite links to Besiktas.

His sole focus remains on Barcelona and his position will be reassessed by both sides at the end of the campaign.

With Barcelona fighting across three fronts in the coming months, via La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, Fati is expected to be given minutes to prove himself.

However, the road back looks difficult, and his Barcelona career appears to be edging ever closer to an exit later this year.