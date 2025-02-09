Ansu Fati left out of Barcelona squad to face Sevilla

Barcelona are preparing to take on Sevilla in their MD23 fixture in La Liga, knowing that a win would see them cut the gap in the title race to two points. The Catalans have made an excellent start to 2025, and the idea will be to maintain that form at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick will not have Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen or Marc Bernal at his disposal due to injury, but aside from that, he has the rest of his squad available for the trip to Sevilla. However, one that player will not be going is Ansu Fati.

ℹ️ INFORMA @JijantesFC ❌ Ansu Fati no viaja a Sevilla y se queda fuera de la convocatoria. 🗣️ Tras decir ayer que “Ansu va muy bien y por el buen camino, pero tenemos que ver qué pasa de cara a mañana…”, Flick deja al extremo fuera de la convocatoria. ℹ️ @monfortcarlos pic.twitter.com/SI3ScJLteG — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) February 9, 2025

During his pre-match press conference, Flick hinted that there were chances for Fati to be called upon for the fixture against Sevilla, but in turns out that he has issued another snub of the 21-year-old attacker. As per Jijantes, it has been decided that Fati has been left out of the matchday squad.

Fati has been left out of multiple squads since the start of 2025, and he has only been included Benfica, Valencia, Atalanta and Alaves because Dani Olmo was sidelined with a muscular injury. And even though he was called up, he did not play a single minute in any of those games.

There is absolutely no doubt that Fati is out of favour at Barcelona, but that is what the club was telling him during the winter transfer window, and it is why they wanted him to leave on loan for the remainder of the season. Coincidentally, Sevilla were one of the clubs that wanted him, but he turned down every option in order to stay in Catalonia, where he believes that he could force his way back into Flick’s thoughts.

Fati’s situation is very clear, and it would be a surprise to see him play any minutes between now and the end of the season. At this stage, his Barcelona career looks all-but over.