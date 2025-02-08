WATCH: Kylian Mbappe brings Real Madrid level against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid fell behind in the first half of this second Madrid derby of the season, but they are now back on level terms against Atletico Madrid. They would cede their lead at the top of the standings with a defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they are now set to remain as league leaders.

It was a very even first 35 minutes, with neither side having had a clear-cut opportunity. The first of the match has ended up coming from the penalty spot, and it resulted in Atletico Madrid taking the lead courtesy of Julian Alvarez. However, Real Madrid have now hit back only a few minutes into the second period.

It’s Kylian Mbappe with the equaliser. After Jude Bellingham’s shot from a Rodrygo Goes cutback was blocked, the Frenchman fired into the far corner for his first goal in a Madrid derby. Real Madrid now have the momentum behind them, so can they turn this one around completely?